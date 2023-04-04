RB Leipzig will face Borussia Dortmund for the 2022-2023 DFB-Pokal quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 DFB-Pokal in your country

RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will face each other this Wednesday, April 5 at in what will be the 2022-2023 DFB-Pokal quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be one of the most interesting games that the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals will have as two teams that fight at the top of the Bundesliga face each other. However, both teams have just had a very bad performance in the last Matchday of the local league, losing their games by a wide difference.

In the case of RB Leipzig, they lost to Mainz 3-0, thus leaving them with 45 points, far from the 55 of the leaders Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund lost against the Bavarians 4-2, with which they stopped being leaders, and although they still have chances in the Bundesliga, they lost a key game so perhaps for both teams this DFB-Pokal may be their only chance to win something in the season.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 6)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 6)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 6)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 6)

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: Sky Sport Mix, ZDF, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event

India: fan code

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN Sports

