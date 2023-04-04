RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will face each other this Wednesday, April 5 at in what will be the 2022-2023 DFB-Pokal quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be one of the most interesting games that the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals will have as two teams that fight at the top of the Bundesliga face each other. However, both teams have just had a very bad performance in the last Matchday of the local league, losing their games by a wide difference.
In the case of RB Leipzig, they lost to Mainz 3-0, thus leaving them with 45 points, far from the 55 of the leaders Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund lost against the Bavarians 4-2, with which they stopped being leaders, and although they still have chances in the Bundesliga, they lost a key game so perhaps for both teams this DFB-Pokal may be their only chance to win something in the season.
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (April 6)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (April 6)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 6)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 6)
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: Sky Sport Mix, ZDF, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
India: fan code
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN Sports