Rangers take on Raith Rovers at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow for the 2022-2023 Scottish Cup Quarter-finals. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Rangers and Raith Rovers meet in the 2022-2023 Scottish Cup Quarter-finals. This game will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The home team are big favorites, but the visitors want to try to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Scottish Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Rangers had a tight fourth round 1-0 victory against St Johnstone and even worse was the fifth round where they won 3-2 against Patrick Thistle at home.

Raith Rovers were more lethal than Ranges in the two rounds leading up to the quarter-finals, they won against Linlithgow Rose 2-0 and Motherwell 3-1.

Rangers vs Raith Rovers: Kick-Off Time

Rangers and Raith Rovers play for the 2022-2023 Scottish Cup Quarter-finals on Sunday, March 12 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Australia: 12:00 AM (March 13)

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

United Kingdom: 1:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Rangers vs Raith Rovers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Croatia: Sportklub 5 Croatia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: ESPN+