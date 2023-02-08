Real Madrid will go up against Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the final of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup final will have top candidate Real Madrid facing the surprising Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Al Hilal online free on Fubo TV]

It took only one game for Real Madrid to be in another title match. The UEFA Champions League winners travelled to Morocco knowing they were starting in the semifinals. As it was expected, they won their battle against Al-Ahly. They needed to fight more than they planned since the result was a 4-1 sealed with two goals coming just in the aggregate.

The team that wasn’t thought to be in the final is Al Hilal. Their participation has been outstanding beginning their path in the quarterfinals. They defeated Wydad Athletic Club in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 tie, but the club from Saudi Arabia didn’t stop there. Flamengo were their opponents in the semifinals, although they shocked the South Americans with a 3-2 victory that sent them to this final.

When will Real Madrid vs Al Hilal be played?

Real Madrid will clash with Al Hilal in the final of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup this Saturday, February 11. The game will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Al Hilal in the US

The game between Real Madrid and Al Hilal in the final of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, and Foxsports.com.