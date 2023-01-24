Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team is ready to win another game at home. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 La Liga game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Real Madrid are in the second spot of La Liga's table with 41 points, that leaves them only three points behind the first spot. Real Madrid won a recent game against Athletic Club 2-0 on the road.

Atletico Madrid are enjoying a small winning streak after a 1-1 draw against Almeria on the road and a 3-0 win against Valladolid.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Date

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Thursday, January 26 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The visitors know how to defend, but the home team has lethal weapons to score goals.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid at the 2022-2023 La Liga

This game for the 2022-2023 La Liga, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Thursday, January 26, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.