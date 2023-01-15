Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. Read here to check out the almost impossible record broken by Gavi.

FC Barcelona gave their best exhibition of the season and won the Spanish Super Cup after beating Real Madrid. It was a 3-1 victory which easily could have been bigger. Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri scored the goals for Xavi's team.

Undoubtedly, Gavi was the star for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. It was just a dazzling performance by the 18-year old. Now, this win sends a strong message with five months to play in another important tournament: the 2022-2023 La Liga.

So, after FC Barcelona hoisted the trophy in Saudi Arabia, Gavi also broke an incredible record for El Clasico. Continue reading to find out these impressive numbers in the greatest rivalry in the world.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's the record Gavi broke in El Clasico?

Gavi became the youngest player to score and assist in an official game between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the entire history of El Clasico. There have been legendary names in the greatest rivalry of soccer. However, what Gavi did in Saudi Arabia was unprecedented.

Gavi is 18 years and 163 days old and that's how he got in the record books. The midfielder had an amazing performance to give Barcelona their first title of the season against their archrival.

He participated in each of the three goals scored by Xavi's team. Just extraordinary. As a consequence, Gavi won the award for Most Valuable Player of the Spanish Super Cup final.