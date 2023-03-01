Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Semi-Finals of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free this El Clasico derby in different parts of the world.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will go toe-to-toe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in the 2022-23 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals Leg 1 on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish cup El Clasico derby soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 37th La Copa meeting. Barcelona are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 16 games so far; Real Madrid have celebrated 12 victories to this day, and eight matches ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 27, 2019, when the game ended in a 3-0 win for Barcelona. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either side will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

France: Free, L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe, Molotov

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Bet365, Shahid

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Telelombardia

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Mexico: Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, #Vamos, Movistar+, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, DAZN, Sport1 Extra, Telelombardia, sportdigital

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+