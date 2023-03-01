Real Madrid and Barcelona will go toe-to-toe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in the 2022-23 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals Leg 1 on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish cup El Clasico derby soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 37th La Copa meeting. Barcelona are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 16 games so far; Real Madrid have celebrated 12 victories to this day, and eight matches ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 27, 2019, when the game ended in a 3-0 win for Barcelona. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either side will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
France: Free, L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe, Molotov
Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
International: Bet365, Shahid
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Telelombardia
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Poland: TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, #Vamos, Movistar+, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, DAZN, Sport1 Extra, Telelombardia, sportdigital
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+