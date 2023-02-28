Real Madrid will host Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey. The two most important teams of the country will clash in the first game of this tie. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

The 2022-2023 Copa del Rey will have the best game possible at the club level. In the first leg of the semifinals Real Madrid will face Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu. Find out the potential lineups of both teams.

It was a challenging week for Real Madrid the last one. They had an amazing 5-2 away win against Liverpool in the Champions League, but they couldn’t repeat in La Liga. The derby vs Atletico Madrid was just a 1-1 draw, although they were able to rescue a point near the end.

Barcelona instead had a bad outcome in their last two games. On Thursday they were eliminated from the Europa League by Manchester United, then couldn’t recover in the league. The Cules didn’t take advantage of their opponents’ result since they surprisingly lost 1-0 against Almeria.

Real Madrid lineup

The rivalry game will present some complications for Carlo Ancelotti regarding the starting team. Right now he can’t count on David Alaba or Ferland Mendy for their respective injuries, so with both left backs out he will have to improvise a bit. Nacho could be one of the players available to occupy that spot of the defense.

Real Madrid probable lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Éder Militao, Antonio Rudiguer, Nacho; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos; Karim Benzema, and Vinicius.

Barcelona lineup

Xavi will have even bigger problems to get his lineup ready. The defeat against Almeria gave Barcelona a lot of troubles since they also lost Robert Lewandowski to injury. The striker shouldn’t be out for long, but he won’t be available for this one. This is a key missing piece especially because he won’t be the only star out. Pedri and Ousmane Dembele are among the players that will not play.

Barcelona probable lineup: Marc-André Ter Stegen; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde; Frank Kessié, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Gavi.