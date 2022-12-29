The 63-year-old Italian manager spoke to the media about the rumors that link him to the Brazil job.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most accomplished managers in the history of the game. The former AC Milan player has led the Rossoneri and Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League. In total the Italian manager has won 24 titles with six different clubs.

Ancelotti is known as an adaptable coach, playing to the strengths of his players rather than being tied to a system of play. This has led to him being praised by his pupils throughout Ancelotti’s career. Since his return to Real Madrid all Ancelotti has done has turned the club’s fortunes around and has the Spanish giants positioned on all fronts.

Ancelotti’s contract with Real Madrid ends in 2024, nonetheless it has not stopped the Brazilian federation to reportedly have spoken to Ancelotti about the possibility of coaching the national team since the departure of Tite.

Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil?

Brazil has not had a foreign manager since Argentine Filpo Núñez in 1965, in fact Brazil has been at one time coached by three non-Brazilians, Filpo Núñez (Argentina), Joreca (Portugal), and Ramón Platero (Uruguay). Ancelotti could potentially be the 4th foreign manager and the second from Europe.

Speaking to the press Ancelotti was clear on where the Brazil rumors stand, “I don't know, I was never approached by them, and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madrid… I'll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave this club”.

With a year left on his deal it seems unlikely that Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid, while on the Brazilian side it seems very clear that the federation is open at a non-Brazilian to coach the team.