The Lionel Messi transfer rumors have been heating up, now according to famed transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, fans finally get a glimpse of what the Argentine wants.

Lionel Messi to… add all the possible destinations here, from rumors of an extension with PSG, a return to Barcelona, a move to Major League Soccer, or a holy grail contract in Saudi Arabia, Messi is not short on suitors. The reality is, everyone would take the Newell’s Old Boys youth product, but few have the resources to pay the greatest footballer of all-time.

Over the last few weeks, the rumor that Major League Soccer would step in and fine tune a deal to bring Lionel Messi to the league were heating up and seem almost certain to happen, but a recent turn of events may suggest that Messi is not through in Europe just yet.

According to famous transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Messi camp has an idea as to what they want and where the Argentine superstar would play next.

Messi’s future

According to Romano, Lionel Messi and his camp would like to stay in Europe at least until after Argentina’s 2024 Copa America participation. All signs point to Messi trying to play with Argentina at the highest level possible until the Copa America. Then the Rosario native will decide his national team future although a lot of reports suggest that AFA, the Argentine federation, is trying to convince Messi to make 2026 a realistic goal.

Aside from staying in Europe which could mean a return to Barcelona, who are working with future sponsors to aid in a possible contract with the Argentine, PSG is reported to be willing to offer Messi an extension, but those rumors have cooled as the PSG supporters have incredibly turned on the Argentine.

Then there is MLS, who are in desperate need of Lionel Messi after moving to Apple TV and basically erasing the league’s exposure to a wide national audience. MLS is banking that signing Messi will allow the league to hit it’s metrics worldwide with MLS season pass. Messi is reported to have a David Beckham type of deal being laid out that will see him get a cut off of food, parking, and even jersey sales.

Then there is the insane deal from Saudi club Al-Hilal who has reportedly offered Messi a 400 million euro deal per season, although at this point in his career Messi’s motivations are above money.