Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford last month, Manchester United's matchday program for the 2022-23 Carabao Cup match against Burnley devoted a scant 81 words to the former forward. Pre-game remarks written by Erik ten Hag did not include any mention of Ronaldo, whose contract was mutually ended in November.

United released the 37-year-old striker effective immediately after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The veteran striker notably slammed manager Erik ten Hag and the Red Evils' owners and even went so far as to say he has "no respect" for ten Hag.

"Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month. The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d'Or winner in 2008. In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future," the message read.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign rich seven-year contract

Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo is close to signing a seven-year contract with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr were said to have struck a deal with the veteran during the World Cup.

Now according to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the former Real Madrid ace was originally expected to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi side, but the duration of the deal has been extended until 2030. The report adds that Ronaldo will become an ambassador for Al-Nassr once his playing career finishes there in 2024, and his annual salary would increase to €200 million.

Attempts by the Knights of Najd to recruit the five-time Ballon d'Or winner are motivated by the hope that doing so would boost the nation's profile in soccer in advance of the country's quest to host the 2030 World Cup. The transaction may be finalized as early as this week if Ronaldo signs the paperwork.

“The agreement may become official on Thursday, December 22, or shortly after, once Cristiano has decided to head to Riyadh to sign a contract that will bind him to Al Nassr and Saudi Arabia until 2030," says the report in Marca. In fact, Transfer News Live say that the Portuguese has landed at the Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia.