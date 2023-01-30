The 2022 winter transfer window is closing and one of the most surprising moves was Joao Cancelo's departure to Bayern Munich. According to reports, this loan is due to a huge fight the player had with Pep Guardiola.

Joao Cancelo has been one of the best players for Manchester City lately. He changed from being a right-back to the other side as Pep Guardiola needed a left-back due to Oleksandr Zinchenko's exit to Arsenal.

Report: Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiolahad a huge fight which led to the right back's departure to Bayern Munich

According to Daily Mail, Joao Cancelo had a huge fight recently with Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's coach. The Portuguese 'reacted angrily' after he was not part of the team's starting XI for their FA Cup clash against Arsenal last Friday.

Reports say the 28-year-old was uncomfortable with the lack of minutes lately and his relationship with Pep Guardiola was not the best, so the team decided to give him on loan and avoid problems.

As for the player's future, it seems like he will return to be a right-back with Bayern Munich, which has Alphonso Davies on the left side. Cancelo will have to compete against Benjamin Pavard and Noussair Mazraoui, who have been rotating in that position recently.