With his recent move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo began a fresh chapter and, for all we know, the last one in his career. In any case, Ronaldo's manager Rudi Garcia has spilled the beans on the Portuguese star's ambitions for the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines earlier this month when he unexpectedly signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for a reported €200 million per year. The deal came to fruition when the 37-year-old and Manchester United amicably chose to end their partnership after the interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last November.

The Portugal captain desperately sought employment with a top European club, but nobody was willing to meet his demanding pay needs. Ronaldo reportedly handed his agent Jorge Mendes an ultimatum, telling him to sign with either Bayern or Chelsea. Ultimately, Mendes was unable to fulfill his client's request, leading to the breakdown of their working relationship.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's choice to restart his career in Saudi Arabia has been met with criticism, and things have not gone as planned. Following a 3-0 defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup Semifinals, manager Rudi Garcia has even added insult to injury by putting the blame on his star player for missing a game-winning opportunity.

What will Cristiano Ronaldo do after his Al-Nassr contract ends?

The loss had eliminated Ronaldo and his teammates' chances of winning a trophy, however, they still have another competition to play in come March. Whether or not the lack of silverware will influence his career moving forward is an open question.

The 37-year-old veteran forward signed a two-year agreement with Al-Nassr that would take him close to his 40th birthday, but manager Rudi Garcia believes he still has at least one more challenge in him. According to the ex-Roma coach, Ronaldo will come back to Europe one more time before hanging up his boots.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe", the French boss told reporters.