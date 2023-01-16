River Plate will face Vasco da Gama in what will be a South American clubs friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate and Vasco da Gama will play against each other today in what will be a warm-up friendly between South Americans clubs at the Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Argentine team continues its set-up and for this they seek to measure themselves against strong Conmebol teams. River Plate begin to go through the Post-Marcelo Gallardo era and trust their new coach Martin Demichelis to be able to have a cycle as successful as that of the previous coach.

Their rivals are a historic team from the Brasileirao, but in recent years they have had some problems: Vasco da Gama are undoubtedly a team with history, but they had to fight too hard to return to the highest division of Brazilian soccer. They did it this year and they are confident they will do well to stay there.

River Plate vs Vasco da Gama: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Vasco da Gama in what will be an international Southamericans clubs friendly this Tuesday, January 16 at the Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Nicaragua: 6:00 PM

Panama: 6:00 PM

Uruguay: 9:00 PM

River Plate vs Vasco da Gama: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Costa Rica: Star+

Ecuador: Star+

Mexico: Star+

Nicaragua: Star+

Panama: Star+

Uruguay: Star+

