Amid rumors of a potential reunion between Lionel Messi and Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski reacted to the possibility of having the Argentine star as teammate.

Even though Lionel Messi never had any problems with another player off the field, the 2022 Ballon d'Or results appeared to change thar. Robert Lewandowski lost to the Argentine star and didn't seem to take it well.

Messi congratulated the Pole striker during the gala, saying Lewandowski deserved to have won the award by then. Surprisingly, the former Bayern star made headlines by saying he hoped Messi's comments were honest and not just "empty words."

It's all water under the bridge now, Lewy later tried to set the record straight and has shown nothing but respect for Messi since then. In fact, he would welcome the PSG star with open arms at Barcelona.

Lewandowski wants to play with Messi at Barcelona

"Messi belongs to Barcelona, it’d be incredible to see him back here. We know his place is Barça," Lewandowski told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen but I hope that next season Messi can play here and we can be together."

Messi's possible return to Barcelona is definitely one of the biggest storylines heading into the end of the season, as his future with Paris Saint-Germain looks up in the air. Messi's deal is up in the summer, so he controls his own destiny.

Barcelona would have to make a financial effort to add Messi to their wage bill, but it's safe to say it would be worth it. With Messi and Lewandowski together, they'd have a powerful duo.