2021 was a rough year for Sergio Aguero. He signed for FC Barcelona in May to become the main attacker for the Spanish team, but then in December he announced his retirement after his medical team revealed he had a heart issue.

His cardiologist told him to avoid any type of activity that could raise his heartbeat. But after a very exciting year for Argentina in soccer, it seems like he's interested again in playing and he announced his return to the fields for the first semester of 2023.

Sergio Aguero will play soccer again for his own team

The FIFA World Cup fever got into Sergio Aguero, apparently. The Argentinian forward has been retired from soccer for one year, but now he has announced his return to the fields to play for his own team.

During the summer, Gerard Pique, former FC Barcelona defender, revealed the creation of the Kings League, a tournament in which Sergio Aguero will be part of as owner of a team.

In the competition's rules it is said that clubs can sign persons out of the draft, including retired players. Aguero decided to become the striker for his own team, Kunisports, to help them during some games.

It is uncertain if Sergio Aguero will play all the games, but he revealed he's the 12th player and will have some minutes during the competition, which will be played in a 7 vs. 7 format.