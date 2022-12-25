Sofyan Amrabat was one of the best midfielders during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, the future of Morocco's star could be linked to a powerhouse in the Premier League. Read here to find out which club might be his destiny.

Sofyan Amrabat took the world by storm after extraordinary performances during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 26-year old midfielder was crucial for Morocco becoming the first African team ever to reach the semifinals. Undoubtedly, they were the biggest surprise of the tournament.

Sofyan Amrabat currently plays for Fiorentina in the Serie A. He's been a very solid player in Italy, but, the truth is there wasn't much noise around him until he dazzled every scout at Qatar. Though Sofyan Amrabat was born in the Netherlands, he decided to play for Morocco (his parents are Moroccan).

At the club level, the midfielder started his career at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie in 2014 and, just three years later, Amrabat was signed by Feyenoord, one of the top-teams in that country. One year later, Sofyan Amrabat went to Belgium and played for Brugge. Then, in 2019, he was loaned to Hellas Verona in Italy before arriving to Fiorentina in 2020. Now, after an amazing World Cup, his future might be in the Premier League.

What will be Sofyan Amrabat's new club after the World Cup?

According to many reports in the United Kingdom, Liverpool are preparing a huge $50 million offer to sign Sofyan Amrabat. If the Reds put that money on the table, Fiorentina would be serioulsy considering the approval of a deal to send the midfielder to the Premier League.

After Sofyan Amrabat's performance in the World Cup, a transfer seems just a matter of time. A few days ago, Walid Regragui, Morocco's coach, was convinced that the midfielder had to leave Fiorentina and should sign with a Top 10 team in the world. Liverpool would definitely be on that list.

Another suitor for Sofyan Amrabat might be Paris Saint-Germain. His brother, Nordin, called out PSG in an interview with L'Equipe. "The World Cup is just as big of a stage as the Champions League. Maybe bigger and he is in the spotlight. Sofyan would fit in really well with Paris Saint-Germain. Just imagine a midfield with him and Marco Verratti. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, if you are reading these words: you ought to sign him!"