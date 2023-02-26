Sporting CP will receive Estoril this Monday, February 27 at the for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The locals Sporting CP continue to seek to get closer to the top positions. At the moment, they are a bit far behind Porto, who are second with 51 points, a difference of 10 points. Likewise, the difference with Braga, who are third, is 8 points. They have little room for error: they need to win as much as they can to fight for qualifying places to the Champions League.
Their rivals will be Estoril, a team that is in the lower zone of the standings. At the moment, with 22 points, they are 6 points ahead of Maritimo, who, if everything ends like this, should play a playoff to avoid being relegated. They need points to be able to maintain that distance.
Sporting CP vs Estoril: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (February 28)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 28)
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Sporting CP vs Estoril: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RTPi, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, RTPi, sportdigital
International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: C More Sweden, RTPi, C More Mix
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, RTPi, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital
USA: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, RTPi