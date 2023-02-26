Sporting CP will face Estoril in a game valid for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sporting CP vs Estoril: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Primeira Liga in your country

Sporting CP will receive Estoril this Monday, February 27 at the for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals Sporting CP continue to seek to get closer to the top positions. At the moment, they are a bit far behind Porto, who are second with 51 points, a difference of 10 points. Likewise, the difference with Braga, who are third, is 8 points. They have little room for error: they need to win as much as they can to fight for qualifying places to the Champions League.

Their rivals will be Estoril, a team that is in the lower zone of the standings. At the moment, with 22 points, they are 6 points ahead of Maritimo, who, if everything ends like this, should play a playoff to avoid being relegated. They need points to be able to maintain that distance.

Sporting CP vs Estoril: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (February 28)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 28)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Estoril: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RTPi, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, RTPi, sportdigital

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: C More Sweden, RTPi, C More Mix

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, RTPi, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital

USA: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, RTPi

