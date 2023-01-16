Arsenal, Newcastle, and Manchester United have their sights set on a Napoli striker that is valued at $100 million as the chase begins for his services.

The chase is on for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, the 24-year-old Nigerian international has been at Napoli since 2020. In that time Victor Osimhen has scored 41 goals in 79 games at the club. Before heading to Serie A, Osimhen had a sensational season at Lille scoring 18 goals in 38 matches.

Osimhen also has 15 goals in 22 games for Nigeria and is touted as one of the best players in Africa. That comes without question since turning pro in 2016 all Osimhen has done is score. Now his scoring talents are catching the eye of three major Premier League teams.

According to II Mattino, Osimhen is being watched by Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United. So, what is the player profile of Victor Osimhen?

Profile of Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen favors his right foot and is known as the Nigerian monster due to his 6-foot frame. Victor Osimhen is very athletic and has been praised for his hold up play and is considered by many pundits to be a modern-day number 9.

Victor Osimhen also has very good pace and works very well in transitional play down the middle. That is where he most shines, the middle of the attack, so teams that play good through balls and perfect crosses, Victor Osimhen will be money on the spot to finish those chances.

Victor Osimhen has been a healthy goal scorer in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Belgium, and now Serie A. He seems tailor made for the pace of the Premier League and would be a big hit with any of the teams that are after him.