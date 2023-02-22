Tigres UANL clash with Chivas on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Tigres UANL vs Chivas: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Chivas visit Tigres UANL in one of the best games so far in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The meeting is part of Matchday 9 and here you will find all the information about it including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas online free on FuboTV]

Tigres UANL lost Diego Cocca as he is the new coach of the national team in Mexico. Now, with Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz in charge, the players keep the pace. Seven of nine possible points since he arrived and already second place in the standings. They are probably the best roster in Liga MX with a huge chance to win it all.

Meanwhile, Chivas are back after a huge victory on the road against Pumas UNAM in Mexico City. Two straight wins and five consecutive games undefeated are great signs of improvement for new coach Velko Puanovic. This rebulding process has Guadalajara again as a contender in Liga MX.

When will Tigres UANL vs Chivas be played?

Tigres UANL host Chivas in Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, February 25 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon.

Tigres UANL vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas in the US

Tigres UANL meet Chivas on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN App and Univision NOW.