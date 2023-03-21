Antonio Conte has been at Tottenham since November 2021, coming in to put out the dumpster fire that was left behind by Nuno Espírito Santo. The 53-year-old has a 43-12-23 record for a 53% winning percentage.
Yet to win any major title Conte has witnessed his team strikeout in various tournaments, the Premier League, domestic cups, and European competition. Still looking for a major piece of silverware Tottenham seem to not be able to create a winning formula, whoever their manager is.
Conte did not hold back on Saturday and with an epic rant said a lot of things that have surrounded Spurs for a long time. Since that rant, reports in England have stated that Conte will face the ax as a result, and the club will have to pay the former Inter Milan manager a huge amount of money.
Antonio Conte’s termination clause
According to The Sun, Antonio Conte’s release clause is in the range of $18 million. Conte has a clause in his contract that if he is terminated before his deal expires, he is to be paid the sum of his yearly salary as a termination clause.
In 2021, Tottenham had three managers Ryan Mason, Nuno Espírito Santo, and Antonio Conte, who has only been in charge a little over a year. Spurs have not won any titles in 15 years despite being very close to a UEFA Champions League and a Premier League title.