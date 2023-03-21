The days of Antonio Conte at Spurs seem to be coming to an end, but it will cost the Premier League side to terminate their deal with the Italian.

Antonio Conte has been at Tottenham since November 2021, coming in to put out the dumpster fire that was left behind by Nuno Espírito Santo. The 53-year-old has a 43-12-23 record for a 53% winning percentage.

Yet to win any major title Conte has witnessed his team strikeout in various tournaments, the Premier League, domestic cups, and European competition. Still looking for a major piece of silverware Tottenham seem to not be able to create a winning formula, whoever their manager is.

Conte did not hold back on Saturday and with an epic rant said a lot of things that have surrounded Spurs for a long time. Since that rant, reports in England have stated that Conte will face the ax as a result, and the club will have to pay the former Inter Milan manager a huge amount of money.

Antonio Conte’s termination clause

According to The Sun, Antonio Conte’s release clause is in the range of $18 million. Conte has a clause in his contract that if he is terminated before his deal expires, he is to be paid the sum of his yearly salary as a termination clause.

In 2021, Tottenham had three managers Ryan Mason, Nuno Espírito Santo, and Antonio Conte, who has only been in charge a little over a year. Spurs have not won any titles in 15 years despite being very close to a UEFA Champions League and a Premier League title.