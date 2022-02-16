The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar finally scored a goal after 537 minutes of play and the Red Devils captured a victory 2-0 over Brighton, all while transfer talks increase for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Transfer Rumors: Cristiano Ronaldo has two other teams interested along with PSG for a move away from Manchester United

What seemed like a match made in heaven is turning into a pending divorce for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. Rumors and news stories have circulated regarding the Portuguese international’s future at Old Trafford with many reporters and pundits stating that come the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo may be gone.

Last night Ronaldo helped Manchester United to a 2-0 victory over Brighton, where he was able to snap a 537-minute goalless drought, the most in his career, and helped United move to fourth place in the Premier League standings.

PSG has been one of the rumored destinations for Ronaldo, but now according to 90min, there are two other teams that are also looking at signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Two new teams after Cristiano Ronaldo for the summer

The two teams in question are Roma, who would reunite the Portuguese star and former Real Madrid coach José Mourinho. It was reported that during their days at Real Madrid the two did not have the best relationship, but Roma could use a big spark and Ronaldo looks like a player that could lift the club.

The second club in question and a bit more far-fetched is Bayern Munich, but how Cristiano Ronaldo would fit the mold at Bayern Munich would remain to be seen. Bayern are not short on forwards and at this point the Cristiano Ronaldo train may be a bit too much for Bayern Munich who are a well gelled team.