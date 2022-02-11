The former England international requested that the former Manchester United manager not be interviewed for his Amazon documentary.

Sir Alex Ferguson is a name that continues to standout at Manchester United. Considered by many as the greatest manager in English soccer history, the Scotsman has won a total of 38 championships at Old Trafford.

Ferguson also paved the way for players like Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt. Manchester United would eventually sign Wayne Rooney in 2004 and the relationship between the two has been up and down but there has always been a mutual respect.

The two had a falling out on two occasions at Manchester United but everything indicates that both Ferguson and Rooney have made amends and are in good standing. Still, many viewers will be shocked that the former boss is not included as a participant and at the request of the former Red Devils striker as reported by The Sun.

Sir Alex Ferguson not interviewed in Wayne Rooney documentary

While Sir Alex Ferguson was snubbed former managers David Moyes and Jose Mourinho both participated in the documentary. Ferguson appears in the documentary in footage and mentions but no interview.

Still, Ferguson was invited to the premiere of the documentary in Manchester but had a prior commitment and did not attend. Rooney won 16 titles at Old Trafford and scored 253 goals for the club across all competitions.

