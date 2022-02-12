Manchester United have won just two points in the last two Premier League games, out of a possible six. It has caused the players to dislike Ralf Rangnick and his staff's training methods, sarcastically likening them to the fictional character of the Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso.

Manchester United's squad is becoming increasingly dissatisfied with Ralf Rangnick's coaching techniques, according to rumors in England. The Red Devils were again held to a 1-1 draw, this time by Southampton on Saturday, dropping further points in their bid to finish in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Red Devils players had another poor performance at Old Trafford, in spite of the fact that the opening minutes belonged to the home team. Their offensive game paid off in the 21st minute when Jadon Sancho scored his second league goal after a great assist by Marcus Rashford. However, at the very beginning of the second half, Che Adams managed to outsmart United's defense and beat shot-stopper David De Gea, netting an equalizer.

This has been the second unexpected draw in a row for Ralf Rangnick's team in the English Premier League. Prior to Southampton, bottom side Burnley had surprisingly managed to hold the Manchester outfit to a draw last weekend.

2 Ted Lasso similarities at Manchester United

Manchester United's players, who haven't reportedly been on great terms with any of the five previous head coaches from the post-Sir Alex Ferguson's era, have been disillusioned by the German's training techniques, ESPN claim.

The German expert is said to have assigned his assistant Chris Armas, who is a newly hired American coach who has previously worked with Rangnick, in charge of the training sessions, which has caused surprise among the group of players. As a result, the staff have been humorously compared to Ted Lasso, the fictional soccer coach in the eponymous comedy-drama TV show.

Before getting the position as Rangnick's right-hand man in December 2021, Armas had never coached outside of the United States. After winning two of his 15 games in charge, the 49-year-old past managerial tenure with Toronto FC resulted in his firing.