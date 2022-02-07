Another stellar signing could be waiting for Paris Saint-Germain as Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 club next summer. Will they set up a mighty offensive trio with the Portuguese, Lionel Messi, and Neymar?

PSG took all the spotlight in the last summer transfer window but Mauricio Pochettino had a tard time trying to fit all the pieces together. Maybe it's just a matter of time before Lionel Messi, Neymar, and company find the chemistry they've been lacking so far.

The mood around the club, though, is not the best. Paris Saint-Germain's performances have left a lot to be desired as the expectations were high when they set up their current roster. Many fans have already expressed their annoyance, and it seems that the front office isn't satisfied either.

Pochettino has been under fire for the past six months and his tenure could be over at the end of the season, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly taking over at the Parc des Princes. And the Frenchman would be eager to form a powerful offensive trio when he arrives.

Report: Zinedine Zidane could take over at PSG and request Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

According to the Daily Mirror, Zinedine Zidane will take the reins of PSG next season and he would be keen on a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future at Manchester United is in question after making a shocking return last summer.

The pair have enjoyed a successful time together at Real Madrid, where they won three Champions League trophies while the Portuguese star received two Ballon d'Or awards while he played under Zidane.

Even though this idea may look a bit far-fetched, some factors would help to pull it off. One of them could be Kylian Mbappe's departure, as the forward might leave France at the end of the season to join the Merengues. That would not only leave a huge gap but it would free up a lot of money for the club to chase another world-class player.

The managerial decision, however, would be determinant. If Zidane is not hired, the possibility of landing Ronaldo would fall apart. But then it's also unclear whether the Portuguese is actually willing to leave Old Trafford just a year after his comeback. So, it seems that first we'll have to wait and see what decision PSG make about their head coach.