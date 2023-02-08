Twente and Ajax will clash off on Thursday at De Grolsch Veste in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 KNVB Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Twente vs Ajax: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 KNVB Cup in your country

Twente will receive Ajax at Estadio da De Grolsch Veste in Enschede in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 KNVB Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Dutch cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 12th domestic cup meeting. Expectedly, Ajax Amsterdam are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; Twente have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and one match ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent cup game was played on December 20, 2017, when the game ended in a Twente win on penalties. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then in the 2022/2023 KNVB Cup, to determine the new Quarter-Finalist.

Twente vs Ajax: Kick-off Time

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Twente vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol