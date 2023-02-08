Twente will receive Ajax at Estadio da De Grolsch Veste in Enschede in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 KNVB Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Dutch cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
This will be their 12th domestic cup meeting. Expectedly, Ajax Amsterdam are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; Twente have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and one match ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent cup game was played on December 20, 2017, when the game ended in a Twente win on penalties. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then in the 2022/2023 KNVB Cup, to determine the new Quarter-Finalist.
Twente vs Ajax: Kick-off Time
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 3M
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Twente vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol