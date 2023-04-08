President of UEFA, Alexander Ceferin was outraged by Argentina's celebrations after the country won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. He has made some peculiar criticisms of Lionel Messi, including that the Argentine should have stopped Emiliano Martinez for his gesture.

In a thrilling final that will go down as one of the all-time greats in sports, Argentina defeated France to claim victory in the 2022 World Cup. However, the team's jubilation appeared to eclipse the accomplishments it had achieved in Qatar.

A lot of people didn't like Emiliano Martinez's attitude during and after the game, for example. The Aston Villa goalie spoke extensively with the players throughout the match, making several gestures and shouting out remarks, and stretching out the time between penalty kicks.

The goalkeeper's antics during the penalty shootout were controversial enough, but it was his actions after the game that really caused a stir. While his squad celebrated their triumph, the 30-year-old made a vulgar gesture with the Golden Glove trophy, as well as mocked Kylian Mbappeover and over again.

What did UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin say of Emiliano Martinez?

Aleksander Ceferin, head of UEFA, has now criticized Le Albiceleste's captain Lionel Messi for failing to restrain his teammate Emiliano Martinez following Argentina's World Cup victory last December. According to the Slovenian administrator, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner should have intervened to prevent the goalkeeper's jubilation.

"I don't understand why 'Dibu' mocked Mbappe. Messi should've told him to show respect. In the end, Messi plays all year with Kylian Mbappe. If you see how he reacted during penalties... I can't understand why he mocks Mbappe, the one with the puppet and things like that.

"That's not sportsmanship, it was primitive and I didn't like it. That is not done. You won the World Cup! Show some greatness, show that you are not primitive. You can be a perfect goalkeeper, but if you are not a good person...", Ceferin is quoted as saying by Marca.