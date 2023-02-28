Leeds United are trying to survive, at the moment they are one point above the relegation zone and just four points above last place in the Premier League. When being brutally honest, a pitiful position given the on-paper talent the team has.

American Jesse Marsch’s run at the club was full of a lot of hot air and little results, despite that the three USMNT players have all contributed to Leeds staying alive, most notably Tyler Adams who is one of Leeds best players.

Fellow USMNT star Brenden Aaronson is another player who had seen his level of play drop during the season after a very solid start, now after his match against Southampton, Javi Garcia liked what he is seeing from the talented American.

Javi Garcia on Brenden Aaronson

In the post-game match Garcia mentioned, “The reason Brenden played was that he trained really well and he deserved to play. He played a very good game in my opinion”.

Aaronson has 1 goal and 2 assist in 23 matches for Leeds in his first season. The quick American was first reviewed under Marcelo Bielsa, the Argentine coach approved of trying to bring Aaronson in the winter, but that move could not happen due to Aaronson’s previous club Red Bull Salzburg still being alive in that season’s Champions League.

Aaronson created the most chances in the match with two, and to many pundits could be that mental boost he needed after a rough winter and start to the year.