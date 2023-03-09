It was a forgettable day for Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr were surpassed by Al Ittihad at the top of the Saudi Pro League, while the stadium was loud chanting for Lionel Messi.

Life in Saudi Arabia is not going perfectly for Cristiano Ronaldo, at least on the field. The Portuguese star has probably gone through his most difficult day since moving to the Gulf state as not only Al-Nassr lost a crucial game but also had to hear people chanting Lionel Messi's name.

Ronaldo and company had a hard time in their visit to Al Ittihad, who are now leaders of the Saudi Pro League standings thanks to their 1-0 victory over Al-Nassr. With 46 points (W14 D4 L2), Ronaldo's team is one point behind the new league leaders.

Of course, there's still a lot to be played for since there are 10 games left in the season. But it's safe to say the former Manchester United star will want to turn the page fast as he was seen furious after the final whistle.

Bad day for Ronaldo: Stadium chants 'Messi' as Al-Ittihad overtakes Al-Nassr at the top of the league

Ronaldo was teased since the warm-up by the home fans, who chanted Messi's name to get in his nerves. CR7 seemed to take it lightly at first, but his reaction was completely different at the end of regulation time.

Once the defeat was sealed, Ronaldo was seen angry on his way to the locker room and cameras captured him kicking a bottle right before heading into the tunnel. He certainly cares about more than money.

Even after leaving Europe, Ronaldo still wants to win. It's in his blood. It doesn't matter where he's playing, as long as he's competing, he will always try to be the best. Therefore, one can understand his anger when people are singing another player's name when he just lost a crucial game. But as we've said, there's still a long way to go this season.

Ronaldo took to Twitter after the game to send an encouraging message for Al-Nassr fans: "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead."