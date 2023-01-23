The PSG superstar joked with his teammates as he exited a PSG training session by “celebrating” like the Argentine goalkeeper.

One month after scoring a World Cup final hat-trick but also inexplicably losing said final, Kylian Mbappé is starting to get back to his former self. The French World Cup winner played 35 minutes in his PSG return, a 1-0 defeat to Rennes.

Mbappé has 13 goals in 17 games this season for PSG in Ligue 1 as the French giants are comfortable first place leaders. Mbappé and company are focused on finally winning the UEFA Champions League as that is the main objective for the club. PSG kick off their round of 16 series against Bayern Munich on February 14th.

On Monday a video of Kylian Mbappé leaving a PSG training session went viral as the forward was laughing holding a man of the match trophy from the 2022 World Cup when he made a strange gesture imitating Emiliano Martinez.

Kylian Mbappé imitates Dibu Martínez

Kylian Mbappé was the brunt of a lot of Dibu Martinez’s jokes during Argentina’s World Cup celebrations in Buenos Aires. The Argentine goalkeeper held a makeshift baby with Kylian Mbappé’s face on it as the Argentine team were on the victory bus riding through the streets of Buenos Aires.

Dibu Martinez’s celebration was seen as having poor taste, after gesturing with the best goalkeeper award in his pelvic area. While a national hero in Argentina, across the world many have commented that it ruined a great moment for the player who had a magnificent game in the final.