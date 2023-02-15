After losing to Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League last 16, a large group of Paris Saint-Germain players apologized to the club's supporters. One of them, Sergio Ramos, was spotted pushing a photographer who had accidentally collided with him.

At this point, it should be obvious that things are not going well at Paris Saint-Germain. To begin with, rumors of unhappiness inside the locker room have surfaced, namely involving a disagreement between Neymar and sports director, Luis Campos.

Even worse, a loss at home to Bayern in the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last-16 matchup was devastating for the Parisians. Including previous defeats to Marseille in the French Cup and Monaco in Ligue 1, this is the French club's third straight loss in all competitions.

Moreover, another conflict arose after their loss to Bayern. This time, though, defender Sergio Ramos and a cameraman for UEFA were the combatants.

Watch: Sergio Ramos forcibly pushes UEFA photographer away

The 36-year-old Ramos had a strong performance, which was matched by a few others. While the opposition departed the Parc des Princes with the advantage, he and his colleagues felt obligated to apologize to the home crowd.

Photographers flocked around the Paris Saint-Germain players as they walked towards the stands to shake the hands of their fans after the team's defeat. It came as no surprise that the media spotlight was shining brightly on Lionel Messi.

While attempting to capture a shot of the Argentine World Cup winner one photographer walked backward and unexpectedly collided with Ramos. The veteran defender was clearly not pleased and nudged him back. The second time it occurred with another UEFA photographer, the ex-Real Madrid captain lost his temper and pushed him away aggressively.