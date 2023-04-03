Al-Nassr will visit Al Adalh in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Al Adalh will play against Al Nassr for Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The fight for leadership in the Saudi Pro League is more interesting than ever, with two teams very close to each other. One of those two is team is Al Nassr, who march in the second position to only 1 point of the current leaders, Al-Ittihad.

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo's team will seek to equalize them in this Matchday and they have a good chance of obtaining the 3 points since their rivals will be Al Adalh, who are in the penultimate position of the standings with just 17 points and will seek even a draw. help them get out of there.

When will Al Adalh vs Al-Nassr be played?

The game for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al Adalh and Al-Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium this Tuesday, April 4 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Al Adalh vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Al Adalh vs Al-Nassr

This Matchday 22 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al Adalh and Al-Nassr will be broadcast all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on YouTube, Shahid.

