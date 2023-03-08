Al-Ittihad will host Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League will have a great battle between title contenders when Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr face each other for the lead on Matchday 20. The meaningful game will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al-Ittihad are ahead of a perfect opportunity to take over the league. They are only two points behind their opponents, so a home win will put them in the first place. Their recent run has them in an outstanding shape of nine total undefeated games, but the best part is that they finished without conceding a goal in their last six matchups.

Al-Nassr appear as the team to defeat since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived. They are the leaders so far, although the race is very tight right now. Their four victories in a row are the reason why they got all the way up. The last match had them beating Al-Batin 3-1 with three scores on the aggregate.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al-Ittihad will go up against Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, March 9.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (March 10)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (March 10)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Claro Sports

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: Claro Sports, Marca Claro

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra