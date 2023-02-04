Algeria take on Senegal at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers for the 2022 African Nations Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Algeria and Senegal meet in the 2022 African Nations Championship. This game will take place at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers. The two big favorites will play for the title. Here is all the detailed information about this African Nations Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Algeria as host was perfect, they played knowing that they were in front of their home fans and the objective was to win all the games to reach the big game at home. Algeria won in the semi-finals against Niger 5-0.

Sengal had to play hard against Mauritania during the quarter-finals and they won that game 1-0, the same thing happened during the Semi-finals against Madagascar 1-0.

Algeria vs Senegal: Date

Algeria and Senegal play for the 2022 African Nations Championship on Tuesday, January 17 at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers. The home team were lethal in the previous phase but their rivals know how to fight until the end.

Algeria vs Senegal: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Algeria vs Senegal at the 2022 African Nations Championship

This game for the 2022 African Nations Championship, Algeria and Senegal at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday, January 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA