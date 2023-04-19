Argentina U17 will clash with Ecuador U17 on Matchday 4 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship. The game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, in Quito, Ecuador. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 U17 South American Championship will have a good game at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, in Quito, Ecuador. It will feature Argentina U17 against Ecuador U17 on Matchday 4. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Argentina U17 have been one of the best teams in the tournament so far. Including the first round, they are undefeated in seven total contests. The most important thing for them was getting two wins and a tie in the final group, which already gave the Argentinians a ticket for the U17 World Cup.

Ecuador U17 are also a squad to highlight. Being the hosts worked very well for them since they also have seven points in the three games of this round. The Ecuadorians secured a spot in the main event too, so the leaders will try to go for the title without any pressure.

When will Argentina U17 vs Ecuador U17 be played?

Argentina U17 will play against Ecuador U17 on Matchday 4 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship this Thursday, April 20. The game will be played at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, in Quito, Ecuador.

Argentina U17 vs Ecuador U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Ecuador U17 in the US

The game between Argentina U17 and Ecuador U17 on Matchday 4 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Soccer Plus, and FOX Sports App are the other options.