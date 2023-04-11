Atlas will face Philadelphia Union for the second leg of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Atlas will play against Philadelphia Union in what will be the second leg of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlas vs Philadelphia Union online free in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most even series that has the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, and this was seen in the game of the first leg in which the locals Philadelphia Union beat Atlas 1-0, which leaves the series fully open.

The MLS team knows that they have an important advantage in their favor, but that it is insufficient, so they will have to play this second leg with intensity. Atlas know that they will start at a disadvantage, but the difference is only one goal because they must seek to equalize the series as soon as possible and then look for a second goal that will qualify them.

When will Atlas vs Philadelphia Union be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Atlas and Philadelphia Union at the Jalisco Stadium, Jalisco, Mexico will take place this Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Philadelphia Union

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Atlas and Philadelphia Union can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

