Trinidad and Tobago visit Bahamas in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. The game will be played at Thomas Robinson Stadium on Friday, March 24. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Bahamas are in a tough fight with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to avoid relegation towards League C. At the moment, Bahamas have three points and Saint Vincent only one. After the match with Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas could define everything on their last match of the tournament at Arnos Vale.

Trinidad and Tobago control their destiny to clinch a berth in the 2023 Gold Cup and to get the long awaited promotion to League A. Once a World Cup participant from Concacaf, this team want to play again regularly against contenders in the region such as Mexico, the United States and Canada. Trinidad and Tobago need to win at Bahamas and then at home facing Nicaragua to achieve it.

When will Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago be played?

Bahamas host Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, March 24 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The match is part of League B's group stage of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago in the US

Bahamas clash with Trinidad and Tobago in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League and the game will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss this match in the United States are Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App and TUDN.com.