Nicaragua will receive the Bahamas in Managua for Matchday 4 of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The leaders of group C of League B, Nicaragua, face the Bahamas in what will be the 4th Matchday of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

Nicaragua are, together with Trinidad and Tobago, one of the main candidates to win promotion to League A of the Concacaf Nations League and they have been demonstrating this by obtaining 7 points out of a possible 9, among which their victory against the Trinidadians by 2-1 at home. However, they must not be overconfident and try to get as many points as possible before the key game on the last Macthday against Trinidad and Tobago.

In the case of the visitors, they were expected to fight for permanence against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. At the moment, Bahamas are the ones who have the advantage, having won the first duel between the two. However, in Matchday 2, the San Vincentians drew 2-2 against Nicaragua, putting pressure on the Bahamians who must get as many points as possible before playing again against San Vicente in the last Matchday.

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nicaragua National Football Stadium, Managua, Nicaragua

Live Stream: Paramount +

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The only game that is recorded in all of history is the one they played on June 10 of this year for Matchday 3 of group C in League B of the Concacaf Nations League, which Nicaragua won 2-0 with goals from Jaime Moreno and Matias Moldskred, so the Nicaraguans are the dominators of the statistics.

In this game, the locals need to win again in order to maintain the difference with Trinidad and Tobago and define with them in the final Matchday having more points, which would allow them to achieve promotion only with a draw. The Bahamians must get as many points as possible to overcome Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the fight for relegation.

How to Watch or Stream Nicaragua vs Bahamas in the US

This game between Nicaragua and Bahamas to be played this Monday, June 13 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League, will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Nicaragua are the favorite with -1200 odds, while Bahamas have +1800. A tie would finish in a +700 payout.

Caliente Nicaragua -1200 Tie +700 Bahamas +1800

*Odds via Caliente