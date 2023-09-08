Bahamas will play against Puerto Rico for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League B group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Bahamas vs Puerto Rico in the US on Paramount +]

League B is kicking off for the Concacaf teams aspiring to deliver strong performances that will enable them to earn promotion to League A, thus granting them the opportunity to compete against the Confederation’s top teams.



Puerto Rico have recently secured a historic promotion and is now determined to establish a solid presence in League B, with ambitions of potentially achieving an unprecedented promotion to League A. The same holds true for the Bahamas, the other newly promoted team, as they strive to deliver noteworthy performances and aspire to attain a historic promotion.

When will Bahamas vs Puerto Rico be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League B group stage between Bahamas and Puerto Rico will be played this Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Bahamas vs Puerto Rico: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 AM

How to watch Bahamas vs Puerto Rico

This 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League B group stage game between Bahamas and Puerto Rico will be broadcast on Paramount +. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo.