Cuba visit Barbados in a a match with a lot of implications in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. The game will be played at Wildey Turf on Thursday, March 23. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

In League B of the tournament, Barbados are currently in last place of Group A after four losses in four matches. They have only scored one goal and already received seven. After their disappointing performances, Barbados will be inevitably relegated to League C for the next edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, this is a historic opportunity for Cuba. With only two matches remaining in the group stage, they control their destiny to clinch a ticket for the 2023 Gold Cup and also to be promoted towards League A with the best teams in the region such as Mexico, the United States and Canada. Cuba have to beat Barbados on the road and then define everything at home in their last game against Guadeloupe.

When will Barbados vs Cuba be played?

Barbados will host Cuba on Thursday, March 23 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played in Wildey Turf at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Wildey, Barbados. The match is part of League B's group stage of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Barbados vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Barbados vs Cuba in the US

The game between Barbados and Cuba in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss this match in the United States are Paramount+ and VIX+.