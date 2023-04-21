Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 La Liga will have a clash between top teams on Matchday 30. That’s because Barcelona will meet Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online free in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona had a great season so far when it comes to the league. They are the undisputed leaders with an 11-point advantage over Real Madrid, so they could be sealing the deal early. However, they lost their way a bit lately since they come from two 0-0 ties in a row against Girona and Getafe.

For Atletico Madrid their recent performances have been outstanding. They are the best team in the present with six consecutive victories that left them very near of securing a Champions League place for next season. Their 13 undefeated matchups show they should be a tough assignment.

When will Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid be played?

Barcelona will clash with Atletico Madrid on Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Sunday, April 23. The game will be played at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 La Liga will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ are the other options.