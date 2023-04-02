Bolivia U17 take on Argentina U17 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Bolivia U17 and Argentina U17 meet in the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. Both teams are undefeated after winning the first games of Group B. Here is all the detailed information about this U-17 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Bolivia U17 vs Argentina U17 online free in the US on Fubo]

Bolivia won against Peru in what was an upset 2-1, despite the fact that the Bolivians lost the first half of the game they managed to score two goals between the 70th and 90+2 minute.

Argentina are the big favorites in Group B, they won their first game against Venezuela 4-2, but so far their weak point is the defense that will be put to the test against the Bolivians.

When will Bolivia U17 vs Argentina U17 be played?

Bolivia U17 and Argentina U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship on Sunday, April 2 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. The Bolivians must be more lethal against the Argentines from the first minute because if they allow an early goal that could be the end.

Bolivia U17 vs Argentina U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Bolivia U17 vs Argentina U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Bolivia U17 and Argentina U17 at the Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil on Sunday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus.