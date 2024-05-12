Italy will play against Poland for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Italy vs Poland in the USA: 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1

Italy are set to face off against Poland for Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1. Explore the vital details, including the match date, kick-off time, and a variety of streaming options designed for viewers in the United States, all easily accessible right here.

A new edition of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League kicks off, and starting from Matchday 1, fans of top-tier volleyball will witness an intriguing clash between two teams undoubtedly vying for a spot in the tournament’s final stages.

On one side stands Italy, who in the 2023 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League made it to the quarterfinals, falling to the eventual champions, Turkey. Meanwhile, Poland secured third place in that edition. However, both teams are poised to aim higher this year.

When will the Italy vs Poland match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 between Italy and Poland will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Italian Senior Women’s national team – IMAGO / IPA Sport

Italy vs Poland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Italy vs Poland in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between Italy and Poland will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.