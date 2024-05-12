Brazil will face off against Canada for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Brazil will play against Canada for Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1. Dive into the essential details, including the match date, kick-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible right here.

Brazil are among the favorites to advance to the final stages of any tournament they compete in. As one of the strongest teams globally, their home advantage further solidifies their position as the team to beat in this Week 1. In the previous edition of the tournament, Brazil faced elimination in the quarterfinals against China, the eventual runners-up.

This year, they are determined to surpass their past performance, and nothing sets the tone better than starting with a victory. Meanwhile, in 2023, Canada narrowly missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals by just one victory. They are eager to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself this year.

When will the Brazil vs Canada match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 between Brazil and Canada will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Brazilian Women’s national team – IMAGO / Photosport

Brazil vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Canada in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between Brazil and Canada will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.