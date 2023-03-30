Bolivia and Peru will clash at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil in the South American U-17 Championship. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group B Matchday 1 U-17 soccer game in the US.
This will be their 10th overall meeting. Interestingly, Peru are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in six direct duels to this day, while Bolivia have celebrated a triumph in one match so far. Two games have ended in a draw.
Their last meeting took place on March 28, 2019, and it ended in a 3-1 win for Peru at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the South American U-17 Championship.
When will Bolivia U17 vs Peru U17 be played?
The South American U-17 Championship Group B Matchday 1 game between Bolivia and Peru will be played on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil.
Bolivia U17 vs Peru U17: Time by State in the US
ET: 5:30 PM
CT: 4:30 PM
MT: 3:30 PM
PT: 2:30 PM
How to watch Bolivia U17 vs Peru U17
The match to be played between Bolivia and Peru in the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-17 will be broadcast in the United States.