Bolivia and Peru face each other at Estadio George Capwell in Group A of the Campeonato Sudamericano U-17. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Bolivia U17 vs Peru U17 online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bolivia and Peru will clash at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil in the South American U-17 Championship. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group B Matchday 1 U-17 soccer game in the US.

[Watch Bolivia vs Peru online free in the US exclusively on FuboTV]

This will be their 10th overall meeting. Interestingly, Peru are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in six direct duels to this day, while Bolivia have celebrated a triumph in one match so far. Two games have ended in a draw.

Their last meeting took place on March 28, 2019, and it ended in a 3-1 win for Peru at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the South American U-17 Championship.

When will Bolivia U17 vs Peru U17 be played?

The South American U-17 Championship Group B Matchday 1 game between Bolivia and Peru will be played on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil.

Bolivia U17 vs Peru U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Bolivia U17 vs Peru U17

The match to be played between Bolivia and Peru in the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-17 will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.