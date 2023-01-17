DR Congo will face Ivory Coast in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

In one of the most interesting duels that Matchday 2 of the African Nations Championship group phase will have, DR Congo will play against the Ivory Coast. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The Congolese team debuted in this group stage with a tie that is of little use. In such a difficult group, they were playing against Uganda, the weakest of the three rivals they have to face, and they were not able to win. Now they need a good result before the difficult duel against Senegal.

The Ivory Coast, a team that, like its opponents in this match, came very close to qualifying for Qatar 2022, did not start this African Nations Championship in the best way: it was a 1-0 defeat against Senegal. Of course, they still have chances to fight for a place in the next phase, but for that they need a good result against the Congolese.

DR Congo vs Ivory Coast: Date

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between DR Congo and Ivory Coast will be played at the 19 May 1956 Stadium this Wednesday, January 18 at 11:00 AM (ET).

DR Congo vs Ivory Coast: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch DR Congo vs Ivory Coast

This Matchday 2 game of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between DR Congo and Ivory Coast will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.