Flamengo will receive Ñublense in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a duel between the two teams that debuted with defeats in Group A Matchday 1. Flamengo were really surprised by Aucas, the Ecuadorian champion, something that was not really in anyone's plans, despite being one of the best Ecuadorian teams.

Now as locals they will look for their first points, and they have a good chance of obtaining them since their rivals will be Ñublense, the weakest rival in the group. The Chilean team had a bad debut against Racing, and the Chilean league they are not having good either. For that reason, a draw would be a good for them.

When will Flamengo vs Ñublense be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Flamengo and Ñublense at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be played this Wednesday, April 19 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Flamengo vs Ñublense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Ñublense

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Flamengo and Ñublense broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial).

