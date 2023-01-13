Ivory Coast will clash with Senegal at 19 May 1956 Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The first day of the group B in the 2022 African Nations Championship will have Ivory Coast and Senegal at 19 May 1956 Stadium on Matchday 1. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

For Ivory Coast this championship will be a great opportunity to forget having missed the World Cup played in Qatar. Their path was close given they finished behind Cameroon in the group after a defeat in the final matchday, so they didn’t even move to the head-to-head definitive match. Managing to have a favorable scoreboard here would be great for them since it’s the toughest rival.

It was a decent performance in Qatar the one that Senegal had. After their title in the African Cup of Nations earlier in the year they went to the main competition with a boost. They were able to get through the group that had the hosts, Ecuador and the Netherlands. Although the Senegalese were defeated in the round of 16 by England in what was a decent appearance.

Ivory Coast vs Senegal: Date

Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship has Ivory Coast vs Senegal this Saturday, January 14. The game will be played at 19 May 1956 Stadium.

Ivory Coast vs Senegal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Senegal in the US

The game between Ivory Coast and Senegal on Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS XTRA, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.