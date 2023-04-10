For the second leg of the 2022-20233 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, LAFC will face Vancouver Whitecaps. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LAFC will play against Vancouver Whitecaps in what will be the first leg of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Of the four quarterfinal series of this Concacaf Champions League, it was thought that this would be one of the most even. So far this has not been the case and in the game of the first leg, Los Angeles FC, great favorites to win this competition, won 3-0, a result that will allow them to face the second leg with greater calm.

The Los Angeles team knows that a draw, and even a defeat by less than two goals difference will be enough. However, they should not be overconfident as although the Vancouver Whitecaps are not in their best moment, they are a team that can surprise them.

When will LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California will take place this Tuesday, April 11 at 10:15 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.

