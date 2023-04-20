Libertad will host Alianza Lima at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will see Libertad playing against Alianza Lima. The game will take place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Libertad vs Alianza Lima online free in the US on Fubo]

Libertad had a great beginning of the year in their main competitions. They started the group with a tough game on the road vs Atlético Mineiro, but they returned with a 1-0 win that puts them in a great spot. The Paraguayans are also the leaders in their league with 32 points in 13 matchups.

For Alianza Lima their season have also been remarkable. In their domestic tournament they are at the top with 24 points in 10 games, although they were competitive continentally too despite having a rough opponent in their opener. The Peruvians got a 0-0 tie at home hosting Brazilian team Athletico Paranaense in the very even group G.

When will Libertad vs Alianza Lima be played?

Libertad will receive Alianza Lima on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, April 20. The game will be played at Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

Libertad vs Alianza Lima: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Libertad vs Alianza Lima in the US

The game between Libertad and Alianza Lima on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS are the other options.