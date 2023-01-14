Madagascar will play against Ghana in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

A little less than a month before the end of the World Cup, activity returns for some national teams, such as the Africans, who will begin to play the 2022 African Nations Championship, a tournament that maintains the name of the previous year because it had to be played in 2022, but it was postponed for scheduling reasons.

On the one hand there will be Ghana, who have just left a bittersweet feeling in the last World Cup, Qatar 2022. They played a good game against Portugal, as well as against South Korea. However, they were dependent on themselves against Uruguay and their performance in that game was poor. Their rivals Madagascar have grown a lot in recent years, although here they are the least favorites and they are going by surprise.

Madagascar vs Ghana: Date

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Madagascar and Ghana will be played at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui this Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Madagascar vs Ghana: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Madagascar vs Ghana

This Matchday 1 game of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Madagascar and Ghana will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

